Ranch signs | TheFencePost.com

Once in a while on long drives through wide-open spaces, ranch signs break up the landscape; they are more than indicators, they are art. These expressions made by innovative craftsmen, local entrepreneurs and perhaps the ranchers themselves, lend appreciation to the inventive nature of resourceful individuals. Due to the creative aspect the designs may be stress-reducers, part-time jobs or steps in another direction for one's life. Whatever they mean to the inspired artisan, multiply it by the hundreds who drive by and value the works. It is truly public art as many of the travelers and the artists are generally unknown to each other. ❖