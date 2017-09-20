Rangeland Internship Program is recruiting for the summer of 2018

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Stock Growers Association), Wyoming Association of Conservation Districts, and the Wyoming Chapter of The Nature Conservancy are taking applications for the Rangeland Internship Program for the summer of 2018. Starting in 2013, this joint internship program was designed to offer students majoring in rangeland management or related resource management fields hands-on experience and opportunities to network with land stewards, managers, government agencies and the private sector.

The program's mission and goals state, "The West is losing experienced land stewards. Ranchers are aging and federal land management agencies are faced with a looming loss of capacity. Our goal is to prepare the next generation of land stewards. In a unique partnership between the Wyoming Stock Growers Association, the Wyoming Association of Conservation Districts, and the Wyoming Chapter of the Nature Conservancy, we are providing ranching experience and a rancher's pragmatic perspective on resource management to students who may later pursue careers in resource management in either government or the private sector."

This program will give students a unique experience working on ranching operations to experience implementing the materials they have learned while in school. During this program interns will have the opportunity to work side-by-side with the operation's owner or manager though the learning experience. Free housing, monthly stipend, outdoor activities, networking opportunities and the prospect to obtain up to 3 hours of college credit for this internship is available. Students are responsible for working with their college or university to obtain all college credit hours.

Application deadline is Jan. 26. Applications received before this deadline are greatly appreciated. To download the Rangeland Internship Application and read additional information on the program please visit http://www.wysga.org/rangelandinternshipprogram.aspx.

Please send all applications to: Wyoming Stock Growers Assn. Attn: Haley Clark, PO Box 206, Cheyenne, WY 82003 or by email to haley@wysga.org. Please contact Haley Clark with any additional questions regarding the program.