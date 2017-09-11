 Raw Tomato and Basil Sauce with Penne | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo. | TheFencePost.com

2 pounds ripe tomatoes, diced
1/4 c. basil leaves, torn into small pieces
1/4 c. extra-virgin olive oil
1/2 tsp salt
1 garlic clove, minced
1 pound penne pasta

In a large, heat-safe mixing bowl, combine the tomatoes, basil, olive oil, salt and garlic.
Toss well to mix.
Let stand at room temperature for at least 1 hour.
Cook pasta according to package directions, reserving about 1/4 c. of the pasta cooking water.
Drain pasta and add it to the mixing bowl with the tomato sauce.
Toss well, adding the reserved pasta water 1 tbsp. at a time until it reaches desired constincy.

