Raw Tomato and Basil Sauce with Penne | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

2 pounds ripe tomatoes, diced

1/4 c. basil leaves, torn into small pieces

1/4 c. extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 tsp salt

1 garlic clove, minced

1 pound penne pasta

In a large, heat-safe mixing bowl, combine the tomatoes, basil, olive oil, salt and garlic.

Toss well to mix.

Let stand at room temperature for at least 1 hour.

Cook pasta according to package directions, reserving about 1/4 c. of the pasta cooking water.

Drain pasta and add it to the mixing bowl with the tomato sauce.

Toss well, adding the reserved pasta water 1 tbsp. at a time until it reaches desired constincy.