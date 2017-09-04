 Apple Snack Squares | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb. | TheFencePost.com

2 c. sugar
2 eggs
3/4 c. canola oil
2 1/2 c. self-rising flour
1 tsp. ground cinnamon
3 c. diced tart apples
1 c. chopped walnuts
3/4 c. butterscotch chips

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a bowl, combine sugar, eggs and oil; mix well.
Stir in flour and cinnamon, batter will be thick.
Stir in apples and nuts.
Spread into a greased 13×9-inch baking dish and sprinkle with chips.
Bake for 35 to 40 minutes, or until golden and a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean.
Cool before cutting or eating.