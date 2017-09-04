Baked Bananas | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

4 bananas

1/4 c. brown sugar

1/2 c. orange juice

1/4 tsp. nutmeg

1/4 tsp. cinnamon

1/2 c. rum

1 tbsp. butter

Preheat oven to 450 degrees.

Peel bananas and cut in half lengthwise.

Place in baking dish.

Combine brown sugar, orange juice, spices and rum.

Heat and pour over bananas.

Dot with butter and bake for 10 to 15 minutes, or until tender.

Baste with juice.

Sprinkle a little more rum on top and serve.