Caramel Bread Pudding

1 c. sugar

1 c. flour

2 tsp. baking powder

1 c. seedless raisins

1 c. milk

2/3 c. brown sugar, firmly packed

1 3/4 c. boiling water

1 Tbsp. butter

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Mix together sugar, flour and baking powder.

Add raisins and milk.

Pour into greased two-quart casserole dish.

Mix brown sugar, boiling water and butter.

Pour over mixture in casserole.

Bake for 40 minutes.

Submitted by: Kay Bedlan – Lewellen, Neb.