 Caramel Bread Pudding | TheFencePost.com

Back to: Recipes

Caramel Bread Pudding

1 c. sugar
1 c. flour
2 tsp. baking powder
1 c. seedless raisins
1 c. milk
2/3 c. brown sugar, firmly packed
1 3/4 c. boiling water
1 Tbsp. butter

 

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Mix together sugar, flour and baking powder.
Add raisins and milk.
Pour into greased two-quart casserole dish.
Mix brown sugar, boiling water and butter.
Pour over mixture in casserole.
Bake for 40 minutes.

 

Submitted by:  Kay Bedlan – Lewellen, Neb.

Recommended Stories For You