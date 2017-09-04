 Strawberry Applesauce | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb. | TheFencePost.com

2 macintosh apples
2 gala or empire apples
1/4 c. apple juice
2 tbsp. strawberry jam
1 1/2 tbsp. butter

Peel and core apples.
Cut into chunks in saucepan.
Place butter, juice and apples on medium heat.
When mixture begins to boil, reduce heat to a simmer.
Cover for 10 minutes.
Crush apples with a fork or masher until chunky and stir in strawberry jam.
Serve warm and refrigerate leftovers.