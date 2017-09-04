Watermelon Pickles | Iola Egle – Bella Vista, Ariz.
September 4, 2017
6 c. watermelon rind
1/4 c. pickling salt
1 quart water
2 c. sugar
1 c. white vinegar
2 sticks cinnamon
1 1/2 tsp. cloves
1 c. water
1 lemon, thinly sliced
Cut pink from green rind and cut rind into 1-inch cubes.
Mix salt and water.
Add rind, making sure all pieces are covered; soak overnight.
Drain, rinse and put into large kettle and cover with cold water.
Cook until just tender, about 25 minutes; drain.
Mix sugar, vinegar, spices and water in a saucepan.
Bring to a boil, then simmer 10 minutes; strain.
Add sugar mixture and lemon to drained rind.
Cover and simmer 15 minutes, just until rind is clear.
Fill hot sterilized jars with rind and syrup, leaving 1/2-inch head space.
Tighten lids and process in boiling water bath for 5 minutes.
