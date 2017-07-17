Red Angus Association of America to hold annual convention | TheFencePost.com

Registration is accessible online at RedAngus.org . Early bird registration is open until Aug. 1 with a rate increase after that date. A link to reserve a room at the DoubleTree Hotel, the convention headquarters, is also available at this site or by calling (719) 576-8900. The block rate is available until Aug. 21.

The scenic beauty of the majestic Rocky Mountains, pristine pine and aspen forests and twisting canyons of Colorado's Front Range will greet cattlemen and women from across the country as they gather from Sept. 13-15 in Colorado Springs for the 2017 National Red Angus Convention.

Themed "Reds in the Rockies," this year's convention is slated to celebrate the growth of the breed, the camaraderie of its breeders and the success of commercial cattlemen using Red Angus genetics. The annual event is hosted by the Red Angus Association of America and Rocky Mountain — Area 3 members.

The trade show will be open each day enabling attendees to visit with some of the industry's most progressive enterprises, and RAAA Member Services personnel will staff computer stations providing one-on-one REDSPro navigation sessions. Additionally, the Junior Red Angus Association of America board of directors will host a silent auction fundraiser and assist as needed with the functions of the convention.

Wednesday, Sept. 13

The event begins with the Commercial Cattlemen's Symposium, "Sizing Up Profit," on Sept. 13. Industry leaders will address cow size and efficiency, sustainability and resources, high-altitude concerns and beef export markets.

The event is free and open to commercial producers of all breed interests who seek methods to add profitability to their beef business. The Commercial Cattlemen's Symposium includes a complimentary lunch, and attendees are invited to stay for the no-charge Colorado Social Dinner and Red Angus Foundation Inc. fundraiser that evening. Preregistration at RedAngus.org is requested to assist staff in meal planning.

The RAFI Auction Fundraiser offers a unique opportunity to purchase the pick of any female-heifer calf, bred heifer or mature cow including donors from Mushrush Red Angus' spring and fall inventories over 1,000 head. The event aids the Foundation's mission to support the Red Angus breed and its stakeholders through investments in leadership development, scientific research and educational opportunities.

Attendees may also bid on additional auction items and the fundraiser will be broadcast live over the internet.

Thursday, Sept. 14

The business of RAAA will commence Thursday with the general session, President's Message, State of the Association report and keynote by Dr. Gary Sides of Zoetis. Chairpersons will report on their respective committee's endeavors, and candidates for the RAAA Board of Directors will introduce themselves to the convention assembly.

Attendees will bus to the Pro Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame and Museum of the American Cowboy that evening for a social, dinner and admission into the center.

Friday, Sept. 15

Committee chairs and staff will wrap up reports Friday morning, and RAAA members will break into their respective area and regional caucuses for Board of Director elections. The general session will conclude with the presidential election and any final business.

Attendees will enjoy a social and awards banquet Friday evening, recognizing Red Angus' honorees for the year as well as Grid Master Award winners.