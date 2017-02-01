Register for the Governor’s Forum on Colorado Agriculture by Feb. 10 and save $50 | TheFencePost.com

There’s no registration deadline for this year’s Governor’s Forum on Colorado Agriculture, but anyone who does register by Friday, Feb. 10, will save $50.

Registration for the annual Forum – now in its 26th year – will be $150 through Feb. 10, then increases to $200 after that date.

The 2017 Governor’s Forum on Colorado Agriculture – titled “Label It: Agriculture” – is set for 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, taking place at the Renaissance Denver Stapleton Hotel (3801 Quebec St).

The event is open to the public and media.

Anyone interested in attending can learn more and register at http://www.governorsagforum.com.

Joining a myriad of other speakers at the 2017 Governor’s Forum on Colorado Agriculture, Gov. John Hickenlooper and Colorado Agriculture Commissioner Don Brown will each be stepping up to the podium at the event, which will focus on how collaboration and cooperation have made agriculture in Colorado the state’s second-largest driver of our economy, and how similar efforts will be critical moving forward.

Other presenters and panelists at this year’s forum will include:

* Krysta Harden, former U.S. deputy secretary of agriculture, and current vice president of public policy and chief sustainability officer for DuPont

* Tony Frank, president of Colorado State University

* Ajay Menon, dean of the College of Agricultural Sciences and director of the Agricultural Experiment Station at Colorado State University

* Paul Andrews, president and CEO of the National Western Stock Show and Complex

* Keith Belk, animal sciences and public health professor at Colorado State University

* Holly Butka, global consumer engagement lead at Monsanto

* Norm Dalsted, professor and extension farm/ranch management economist at Colorado State University

* Taryn Finnessey, senior climate change specialist for the State of Colorado

* Gregory Graff, agricultural economics professor at Colorado State University

* Tom Kourlis, Colorado rancher and former Colorado agriculture commissioner

* Tom Lipetzky, director of marketing programs and strategic initiatives at the Colorado Department of Agriculture

* Stephanie Regagnon, CEO of FieldWatch Inc.

* Dawn Thilmany McFadden, professor and agribusiness extension specialist at Colorado State University

* Virginia Till, recycling specialist and regional lead for EPA Region 8’s Sustainable Food Management

* Dale Woerner, animal sciences professor at Colorado State University

* and many others

Along with addresses from state officials and keynote presentations, the day will also include breakout sessions covering a recent Colorado Department of Agriculture consumer survey, pollinator health, conservation, National Western Stock Show developments, cooperatives, comparisons between global food production and local food, climate change, food safety, food labeling, food waste and succession planning.

For those who need accommodations, information for booking rooms at the Renaissance Denver Stapleton Hotel can also be made at the Governor’s Forum website.