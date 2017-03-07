Register now for CCA’s 150th Annual Convention | TheFencePost.com

Registration is now open for Colorado Cattlemen's Association's 150th Annual Convention, which will be held on June 12-14, at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Grand Junction, Colo., The year 2017 is monumental for CCA as the association celebrates its 150th anniversary. The theme of the convention is to commemorate the beef industry's past and look toward the future by Advancing the Legacy for generations to come.

On June 12, members will engage in CCA committee meetings where their voices can be heard and policies that shape the future are formed. The Colorado CattleWomen will hold its general membership meeting, followed by a high tea in the afternoon. The Leopold Conservation Award will be presented during lunch, and in the evening, trade show exhibitors and sponsors will be greeted with a Welcome Reception.

June 13, will begin with a breakfast in the trade show, immediately followed by the morning speaker session, which will envision "150 Years and Beyond." After the speaker session, attendees will have the choice to attend one of three exciting offsite tours. After several hours of touring, exploring, and demo-ing, attendees will arrive back at the hotel to get ready for the 150th Anniversary Celebration and Block Party, which will begin in the early evening. The block party is a family event and CCA invites everyone to come eat (beef), drink, and be merry. A surprise celebrity guest will emcee the event — stay tuned — the name of the emcee will be unveiled soon.

June 14 is the final day of the event and will begin with the Current Issues Breakfast. CCA's Business session will be conducted during the breakfast, and awards will be presented. Following breakfast, CCA will feature its keynote speaker, who is a Grand Junction native and a U.S. Veteran. He will entertain and inspire the crowd as he talks about leadership and how to stand strong in the face of adversity. Keep an eye out for CCA's quarterly magazine, the Cattle Guard and on CCA's website, http://www.coloradocattle.org for registration information, the schedule of events, and exciting highlights. CCA is now accepting sponsors and vendors for its trade show. Booth space is limited, so contact Sarah Smith at the CCA office to reserve your spot today. Sponsorship and trade show forms can also be found on CCA's website.