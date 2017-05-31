Registration is still open for CCA’s 150th Annual Convention | TheFencePost.com

Registration is still open for Colorado Cattlemen's Association's 150th Anniversary Celebration to be held on June 12-14, 2017, at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Grand Junction, Colo. The 150th Annual Convention will celebrate CCA's past, and look toward the future, as they continue "Advancing the Legacy" for many years to come. The deadline to register is in one week on Tuesday, June 6.

On the first day of the convention, CCA members will get down to business and engage in CCA's 11 different steering committee meetings. The meetings ensure that members' voices can be heard, and policies that shape the future are formed. On the second day, attendees will spend the morning networking in the trade show, and will be captivated in the morning speakers' session. The afternoon will lend the opportunity to travel to one of three exciting off-site tours, and in the evening, CCA will host its 150th Anniversary Celebration and Block Party.

The Block Party will be held on the outside premises of the DoubleTree. Attendees will be greeted by the mouthwatering smell of sizzling steaks being prepared on Colorado State University's Meat Lab grills, and the upbeat twang of a live country band. A large bouncy house will be set up adjacent to the swimming pool, and the industry's latest and greatest equipment will be demonstrated in the parking lot This event is geared toward the entire family, and there won't be a shortage of things to do and see. CCA invites all generations to eat (beef), drink, and be merry to help ring in its 150th anniversary.

On the final day of the conference, CCA will host its Current Issues Breakfast and conduct its Business Session. The convention will end on a high note with the highly anticipated keynote speaker, Kris "Tanto" Paronto" who is a U.S. veteran, Colorado native and private security contractor. He will inspire the crowd as he talks about the importance of leadership, while providing first-hand details of the attack on Benghazi.

To register, or for more event highlights, visit CCA's website at http://www.coloradocattle.org, or call the CCA office at (303) 431-6422.