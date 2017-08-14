Rice Pudding

8 oz. arborio rice

2 quarts milk

1-1/2 c. sugar

2 tsp. vanilla

4 tbsp. butter

5 eggs

1-1/2 lemons, zested

3/4 c. raisins

Pinch of cinnamon

Pinch of nutmeg

Rinse rice well.

Add to medium saucepan with milk, sugar , vanilla and spices.

Cook until rice is tender, then add butter, eggs, zest and raisins.

Cook at low heat for 10 minutes longer until thickened.

Cool and serve.

Can be garnished with whipped cream and lemon zest.

Submitted by: Marlene Maurer — Lakewood, Colo.