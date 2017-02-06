Rio Grande ag producers’ water future workshop | TheFencePost.com

ALAMOSA, Colo. — A Colorado Basin Ag Producers’ Water Future Workshop will take place on Feb. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rio Grande Water Conservation District at 8805 Independence Way, Alamosa, Colo. The Colorado Water Plan encourages the use of “alternative transfer methods” to keep water in agriculture while addressing the anticipated gap in future water supply given projected population growth. What does this mean for agricultural water users in the Gunnison Basin? Irrigators will hear about opportunities for cost sharing of efficiency improvements, water leasing programs and concerns about “use it or lose it” at this workshop sponsored by the Rio Grande Basin Roundtable and the Colorado Ag Water Alliance with assistance from Colorado Cattlemen’s Association, CSU’s Colorado Water Institute, Colorado Corn, Rocky Mountain Farmer’s Union, and Colorado Fruit & Vegetable Growers Association.

Brief presentations will be followed by dialogue in which agricultural producers will have a chance to discuss challenges and barriers to these opportunities. Those presenting include Jim Erhlich from the Colorado Ag Water Alliance and Colorado Potato Administration, Nathan Coombs from the Rio Grande Basin Roundtable and Conejos Water Conservancy District, State Engineer Dick Wolfe, Kelley Thompson from the Division of Water Resources, Glenn Hirakata from Colorado State University Extension, Gerry Knapp from City of Aurora, Irrigation and Water Resources Engineer Stephen Smith, Glenn Hirakata from the Arkansas Valley SuperDitch, Phil Brink from Colorado Cattlemen’s Association, and MaryLou Smith and Greg Peterson from CSU’s Colorado Water Institute.

The event is free and includes lunch, but those planning to attend are encouraged to RSVP for a lunch count. ww.riograndeag.eventbrite.com