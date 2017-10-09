Roasted Tomato and Shrimp with Feta | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

4 c. thinly sliced fennel bulb

1 c. red bell pepper strips

1 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil, divided

1/2 tsp. salt, divided

3 medium Brandywine tomatoes, peeled and each cut into 3/4-inch-thick wedges

6 garlic cloves, minced

1 1/2 pounds peeled and deveined medium shrimp

1/2 c. crumbled feta cheese

1 tbsp. chopped fresh basil

Preheat broiler.

Combine fennel and bell pepper on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray.

Drizzle vegetable mixture with 1 1/2 tsp. olive oil; sprinkle with 1/4 tsp. salt.

Toss to coat and broil 10 minutes.

Add tomatoes to pan, toss gently and broil 10 minutes.

Combine remaining 1 1/2 tsp. oil, garlic and shrimp in a bowl and toss to coat.

Add shrimp mixture to pan and broil an additional 6 minutes or until shrimp are done and vegetables are charred and tender.

Transfer shrimp mixture to a large bowl.

Add remaining 1/4 tsp. salt and toss gently.

Sprinkle mixture with cheese and basil.