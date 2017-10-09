Roasted Tomato and Shrimp with Feta | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.
4 c. thinly sliced fennel bulb
1 c. red bell pepper strips
1 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil, divided
1/2 tsp. salt, divided
3 medium Brandywine tomatoes, peeled and each cut into 3/4-inch-thick wedges
6 garlic cloves, minced
1 1/2 pounds peeled and deveined medium shrimp
1/2 c. crumbled feta cheese
1 tbsp. chopped fresh basil
Preheat broiler.
Combine fennel and bell pepper on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray.
Drizzle vegetable mixture with 1 1/2 tsp. olive oil; sprinkle with 1/4 tsp. salt.
Toss to coat and broil 10 minutes.
Add tomatoes to pan, toss gently and broil 10 minutes.
Combine remaining 1 1/2 tsp. oil, garlic and shrimp in a bowl and toss to coat.
Add shrimp mixture to pan and broil an additional 6 minutes or until shrimp are done and vegetables are charred and tender.
Transfer shrimp mixture to a large bowl.
Add remaining 1/4 tsp. salt and toss gently.
Sprinkle mixture with cheese and basil.