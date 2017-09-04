Roasted White Peaches with Honeycomb | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

1 c. sugar, divided

1 lemon, zested

4 ripe, but firm white peaches, halved and pitted

2/3 c. water, plus 2 tbsp., divided

1/3 c. honey

1 1/2 tsp. baking soda

4 c. vanilla ice cream, divided

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

In a small bowl, whisk 3 tbsp. sugar and lemon zest for about 1 minute, or until sugar is fragrant and moist.

Arrange peaches, cut side up, in a 13×9-inch baking dish and pour water over dish.

Sprinkle lemon sugar mixture over peaches.

Roast 20 to 25 minutes, or until peaches are slightly softened and have released their juices.

Meanwhile, lightly spray cooking spray on a small baking sheet.

In a medium-heaavy saucepan over high heat, bring remaining sugar, honey and 2 tbsp. water to a boil, stirring constantly.

Reduce heat to medium-high and cook, without stirring, for about 5 minutes, or until candy thermometer reaches 305 degrees.

Remove from heat and whisk in baking soda until blended and mixture begins to bubble.

Gently pour hot mixture onto a prepared baking sheet and cool.

Break honeycomb into small pieces and reserve in air-tight container.

Spoon 1/2 c. ice cream into each of eight bowls.

Top with warm peaches and juice.

Sprinkle with honeycomb pieces and serve immediately.