Roberts, Stabenow press USDA, USTR on Canada dairy issues | TheFencePost.com

Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts, R-Kan., and ranking member Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., sent Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer a letter today urging them to "engage" with the Canadian government over its dairy pricing policies that have led to displacement of U.S. exports of ultra-filtered milk to Canada.

"We ask that you continue to engage with the Canadian government to pursue and provide detailed information on the new pricing program," Roberts and Stabenow wrote.

"In order for the trade relationship between the U.S. and Canada to function and best serve producers on both sides of the border, the U.S. must insist that Canada be transparent and open about the written policies and implementation of these programs.

"Additionally, we ask that you evaluate all tools available to help mitigate any damaging effects that directly result from this program and allow U.S. dairy producers to compete with Canada on a level playing field. As the U.S. considers a renegotiation of NAFTA it is imperative that America's hard working farmers and ranchers remain a top priority."