Roberts: Votes, hearings for USDA nominees upcoming

Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts, R-Kan., said Sept. 28 the committee will focus in the short term on the nominations for positions at the agriculture department that President Donald Trump sent forward.

Roberts said he hopes to hold a committee vote off the Senate floor on Trump's nominations of Steve Censky to be agriculture deputy secretary and Ted McKinney to be undersecretary for trade and foreign agricultural affairs.

He also said he hopes the committee will hold a hearing next week on the nominations of Bill Northey to be undersecretary for production agriculture and conservation and on Greg Ibach to be undersecretary for marketing and regulatory services.

Roberts said the committee still needs more paper work to consider the nomination of Sam Clovis to be undersecretary for research education and economics.

Roberts made the comments to reporters at the conclusion of a hearing on rural development and energy programs. Roberts said it was the last of the hearings on farm bill titles but the committee will hold a hearing on regulatory reform and possibly on other topics before writing the bill.