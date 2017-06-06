Rock’n Western Rendezvous always a fan favorite | TheFencePost.com

The weekend of June 2-3 saw the third annual Rock'n Western Rendezvous take place at The Ranch in Loveland, Colo. With a promise of an "authentic western experience," fans of all things cowboy could find plenty of things to like throughout the weekend. Cow horse classes, shopping, and trick roping were located throughout the complex. Sixteen farriers of all experience levels vied for about $2,000 in cash and prizes in the Ferrier's Competition, which was sponsored by the Rocky Mountain Farriers Association. And if that wasn't enough, there were mouthwatering chuckwagon vittles served up by a pair of Colorado chuckwagons hailing from the towns of Wray and Rye. Last but not least, the main attraction was the Working Ranch Cowboys Association ranch rodeo, where events like Wild Cow Milking and Ranch Bronc Riding were the name of the game. If you missed it this year, the fourth annual Rock'n Western Rendezvous will arrive back in Loveland, Colo., in 2018.

— Rogers is a freelance writer and photographer located east of Parker, Colo. He can be reached at lincoln@lincolnrogers.com or you can find him on Facebook at Official Lincoln Rogers Writing & Photography Page.