Rodeo 34 Award to recognize top rodeo contestant | TheFencePost.com

GREELEY, Colo. — The Greeley Stampede, Rooftop Rodeo Estes Park, and Larimer County Fair and Professioonal Rodeo Cowboys Association have partnered to recognize the rodeo contestant that earns the most money combined at their three rodeos in 2017.

The recipient will win the inaugural Rodeo 34 Award, receive a $3,000 gas and grocery gift card, and a championship pure beaver custom cowboy hat courtesy of Trent Johnson and Greeley Hat Works valued at $1,650. The Rodeo 34 Award recipient will also be featured during the 2017 PRCA Mountain States Circuit Finals at the Ranch, Larimer Country's Fairgrounds and Events Complex in Loveland, Colo., on Oct. 27tand 28.

"This new partnership will be a great way to recognize and award the contestant that competes at all three rodeos." said Mark Purdy, Estes Park Western Heritage, Inc. chairman, "We felt it was important to provide items to help keep the contestant on the road like fuel and food. Hopefully we can continue to add to the prizes."

The new alliance, named after the highway that connects the three rodeos, was created to help promote the sport of rodeo. Members from the three rodeo committees will meet throughout the year to share information, cross promote and build new partnership.

"We are excited to create a stronger alliance with our neighbor rodeos." said James Herman, Greeley Stampede rodeo chair, "It is a great opportunity to learn more about their events and to provide extra incentives for contestants to compete at all three rodeos."

2017 Rodeo 34 schedule

1. Greeley Stampede June 23-July 4 http://www.GreeleyStampede.org

2. Estes Park Rooftop Rodeo July 5-10 http://www.rooftoprodeo.com

3. Larimer County Fair &PRCA Rodeo Aug. 7-9 http://www.larimercountyfair.org

"It will be fun to watch the leaderboard as the series starts in Greeley, goes through Estes Park and then ends in Loveland." said Richard Rule, Larimer County Fair & Rodeo Committee. "Then we get to cap it off by recognizing them during the Mountain States Circuit Finals hosted at The Ranch in October."

More information about the Rodeo 34 Alliance is available by contacting:

· James Herman Greeley Stampede rodeo@greeleystampede.org

· Mark Purdy Estes Park Western Heritage, Inc. chairman@rooftoprodeo.com

· Richard Rule Larimer County Fair & PRCA Rodeo rulerj@co.larimer.co.us