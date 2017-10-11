Rodeo 34 winner announced

For the first time, Colorado's Greeley Stampede, Rooftop Rodeo Estes, and Larimer County Fair & PRCA Rodeo partnered to recognize one contestant from the combined rodeo series that earned the most points in 2017 for the Rodeo 34 Award.

The new alliance, named after the highway that connects the three rodeos, was created to help promote the sport of rodeo. Members from the three rodeo committees will meet throughout the year to share information, cross promote and build new partnerships.

Points were given to the top 10 contestants of each rodeo event at all three rodeos. The points were determined on placing with first place earning 10 points through tenth place earning one point. To be qualified for the award, contestants were required to compete in all three rodeos.

The recipient of the inaugural Rodeo 34 Award, will receive a $3,000 gas and grocery gift card and a championship pure beaver custom cowboy hat courtesy of Greeley Hat Works valued at $1,650.

This year, the winner of the Rodeo 34 Award is barrel racer Sydni Blanchard of New Mexico. Sydni will be recognized on Saturday, Oct. 28 during the Mountain States Circuit Finals in Loveland.

The top nine contestants from the series include:

1. Sydni Blanchard Barrel Racing 23.5 points

2. Brody Cress Saddle Bronc 20.5 points

3. Billy Bugenig Steer Wrestling 20 points

4. Seth Hardwick Bareback Riding 16 points

5. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi Barrel Racing 15 points

6. Baylor Roche Steer Wrestling 13.5 points

7. Leon Foundation Saddle Bronc 13.5 points

8. Jake Pratt Tie Down Roping 12 points

9. Josh Frost Bull Riding 11 points