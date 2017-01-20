Rural Tractor Brigade to be part of inauguration parade | TheFencePost.com

A Rural Tractor Brigade sponsored by RFD-TV will be part of the Presidential Inaugural Parade that begins at 3 p.m. EST on Jan. 20 and will be broadcast on numerous TV outlets.

RFD-TV said Jan. 19 it had invited tractor manufacturers to participate and had received confirmations from brands including Case IH, Challenger, John Deere, Kioti, Kubota, Mahindra, Massey-Ferguson and New Holland.

The Rural Tractor Brigade is part of RFD-TV’s “continuing effort to reconnect city with country,” RFD said.

“RFD-TV is on a mission to reconnect city with country again,” network president Patrick Gottsch said. “The invitation from the Inaugural Parade to include agriculture in this celebration with tractors going down Pennsylvania Avenue is confirmation that progress is being made.”

A member of the National Future Farmers of America will carry the banner at the lead of the tractor brigade.

National Association of Farm Broadcasting president Max Armstrong, Sinclair Broadcasting’s Duncan Smith and Gottsch himself are among those driving the tractors, RFD-TV said.

American Soybean Association president and Illinois farmer Ron Moore will drive a tractor alongside other agriculture leaders in the parade, ASA said.

Moore and his wife, Deb, will join representatives of the American Farm Bureau Federation, U.S. Farmers & Ranchers Alliance and the National Pork Producers Council, ASA said.

“Participating in the parade and celebrating the inauguration is not only an honor, but a great way to emphasize the importance and presence of rural America,” said Moore, who was also scheduled to be on hand for President-elect Trump’s swearing-in on Jan. 20, as well as the unofficial inaugural ball honoring American agriculture this evening.

Of the 40 groups marching in the parade, nine are equine organizations, the American Horse Council said.

“We are pleased to see the equine community being well-represented during the inaugural parade,” said American Horse Council President Julie Broadway. “Equines were an integral part of the foundation of the United States, and Presidents throughout history have appreciated and admired the grandeur of the horse.”