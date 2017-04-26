Sav-A-Caf Youth Impact Award offers $2,000 to youth organizations | TheFencePost.com

CHILTON, Wis. — Milk Products, maker of Sav-A-Caf products is excited to introduce the Sav-A-Caf Youth Impact Award. This award will recognize an agriculture leader who is making an impact on youth in their community.

"The Sav-A-Caf product team's commitment to helping young lives thrive extends beyond calves, kids, lambs and chicks — we also value enriching the lives of the next generation of agricultural leaders," said Stefanie Fieck, house brands manager for Milk Products.

The Sav-A-Caf Youth Impact Award will recognize one community leader each year who inspires youth to be passionate about animal agriculture.

"Today's youth are the future of agriculture. Our goal for this new annual award is to recognize an agriculture leader who has an impact on youth, their involvement and interest in agriculture," Fieck said.

One nominee will be selected; such nominee will designate the nonprofit youth organization of their choice to receive the award. The nominee's designated youth program will receive a $2,000 donation from Milk Products in addition to select Sav-A- Caf branded products.

The nominees must lead or be involved in a leadership role with a nonprofit group of youth focused on teaching about agriculture with an animal focus.

Nominees can nominate themselves or another individual.

Nominees must be 18 years or older at the time of application submission.

Evidence that nominee has inspired youth to be passionate about agriculture.

Affirmation of nominee's innovative approaches to educating and inspiring youth engagement in agricultural projects with an animal focus.

To apply:

Download application: savacaf.com/award

Submit completed application to: savacaf@milkproducts.com

Application deadline: May 26, 2017

Winner notification: by July 31, 2017

For more information about Sav-A-Caf, visit savacaf.com or like My Farm Journey on Facebook.