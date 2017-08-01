Secretary Perdue announces USDA partnership with National FFA | TheFencePost.com

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced July 26 the U.S. Department of Agriculture will partner with National FFA to support youth and prepare the workforce of tomorrow for unique careers in agriculture. Following their remarks, Secretary Perdue and CEO of the National FFA Organization, Mark Poeschl, signed a memorandum of understanding between USDA and National FFA. The video is available on the USDA's Facebook page.

"At National FFA, we are preparing our students to be tomorrow's leaders in agriculture," Poeschl said. "Through this (memorandum of understanding), USDA helps us continue our vision of growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture. We look forward to our partnership and the ability to share our ideas with USDA."

Under the newly signed memorandum, USDA and National FFA will collaborate on both short and long term initiatives to motivate and prepare young people, connect them with opportunities in agriculture, food and natural resources systems, while also building appreciation for the reach and importance of agriculture.

The MOU was signed in Washington, D.C., during the National FFA Organization's State Presidents' Conference.

To learn more about USDA's work to support youth in agriculture, as well as new and beginning farmers and ranchers, go to newfarmers.usda.gov.