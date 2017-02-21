Senate Ag announces subcommittee chairs, ranking members | TheFencePost.com

Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts, R-Kan., and ranking member Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., on Feb. 17 announced the names of the chairs and ranking members of each of their subcommittees.

Sen. Luther Strange, R-Ala., who arrived in the Senate recently as an appointee to succeed Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., who is now attorney general, was named chairman of the Senate Nutrition, Agricultural Research and Specialty Crops Subcommittee. That title may be useful to him as he establishes a reputation before running for election to that office in 2018.

Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., was named ranking member of the Commodities, Risk Management and Trade Subcommittee, a title that may be of help to her when she runs in what is expected to be a difficult re-election campaign in 2018.

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., will chair the Conservation, Forestry and Natural Resources Subcommittee, and Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., who chaired it previously, will chair the Conservation, Forestry and Natural Resources Subcommittee.

Senate Agriculture Committee subcommittees have rarely held hearings on their own in the past, but this could change as Congress considers the next farm bill.