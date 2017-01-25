Senate Ag to hold first farm bill hearing in Kansas | TheFencePost.com

The Senate Agriculture Committee will hold its first hearing on the 2018 farm bill on Feb. 23 in Manhattan, Kan., Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts, R-Kan., and ranking member Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., announced Jan. 24.

The hearing will be held at McCain Auditorium, Kansas State University, 1501 Goldstein Circle, Manhattan, Kan., but the time and witnesses have not been announced.

“It’s time to get to work on another farm bill, and we’re heading straight to the heartland to talk directly to producers,” Roberts said. “I can’t think of a more appropriate venue to hold this hearing than Manhattan, Kan., the home of Kansas State University, the Kansas Department of Agriculture and Kansas Farm Bureau.

“Our producers have had time to employ the programs in the current farm bill, and they have a lot to say,” he added. “We need clear direction on what is working and what is not working in farm country, and we will be listening to see what needs to be adjusted.

“As I said at the beginning of the 114th Congress, I will put farmers and ranchers first in the Senate Agriculture Committee,” Roberts concluded.

Stabenow added, “As we begin to have discussions about the next farm bill, we will need input from farmers and families all across the country. I am looking forward to this first field hearing in Chairman Roberts’ home state to hear directly from producers and others who care about rural America so we can craft a bill that continues to strengthen American agriculture as well as small towns and rural communities.”