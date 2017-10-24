Senate Finance to consider Doud, other trade nominees

The Senate Finance Committee will hold a business meeting Tuesday to vote on the nomination of Gregory Doud to be the chief agricultural negotiator in the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, with the rank of ambassador, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, announced late Friday.

Doud's nomination is of particular interest to the agriculture community because the Trump administration has proceeded with the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement without a politically appointed agriculture negotiator in place.

The committee will also vote on the nominations of Jeffrey Gerrish to be a deputy trade representative for Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Industrial Competitiveness with the rank of ambassador, and Jason Kearns to be a member of the U.S. International Trade Commission.

The meeting will be held at 10 a.m. in Room 215 of the Dirksen Senate Office Building.