Shrimp and Corn Chowder | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.
November 6, 2017
4 center-cut bacon slices, chopped
4 green onions
1 tbsp. chopped fresh thyme
4 garlic cloves, minced
1/4 c. all-purpose flour
2 1/2 c. milk
1 1/4 c. unsalted chicken stock
1 bay leaf
1/4 tsp. kosher salt
1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
1/8 tsp. ground red pepper
24 medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
1 package frozen corn kernals, thawed
Cook bacon in a large saucepan over medium heat for 6 minutes or until crisp.
Remove bacon from pan with a slotted spoon; reserve drippings.
Thinly slice green onions; reserve 2 tbsp. dark green parts.
Add white and light green onion parts, thyme and garlic to drippings in pan; saute 2 minutes.
Weigh or lightly spoon flour into a dry measuring cup; level with a knife.
Sprinkle over onion mixture; cook 1 minute, stirring constantly.
Stir in milk, stock and bay leaf; bring to a boil.
Reduce heat to medium and cook 2 minutes.
Stir in salt, balck pepper, red pepper, shrimp and corn; simmer 4 minutes or until shrimp are done.
Discard bay leaf and divide soup evenly among four bowls.
Sprinkle with bacon and reserved 2 tbsp. green onions.