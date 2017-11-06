Shrimp and Corn Chowder | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

4 center-cut bacon slices, chopped

4 green onions

1 tbsp. chopped fresh thyme

4 garlic cloves, minced

1/4 c. all-purpose flour

2 1/2 c. milk

1 1/4 c. unsalted chicken stock

1 bay leaf

1/4 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

1/8 tsp. ground red pepper

24 medium shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 package frozen corn kernals, thawed

Cook bacon in a large saucepan over medium heat for 6 minutes or until crisp.

Remove bacon from pan with a slotted spoon; reserve drippings.

Thinly slice green onions; reserve 2 tbsp. dark green parts.

Add white and light green onion parts, thyme and garlic to drippings in pan; saute 2 minutes.

Weigh or lightly spoon flour into a dry measuring cup; level with a knife.

Sprinkle over onion mixture; cook 1 minute, stirring constantly.

Stir in milk, stock and bay leaf; bring to a boil.

Reduce heat to medium and cook 2 minutes.

Stir in salt, balck pepper, red pepper, shrimp and corn; simmer 4 minutes or until shrimp are done.

Discard bay leaf and divide soup evenly among four bowls.

Sprinkle with bacon and reserved 2 tbsp. green onions.