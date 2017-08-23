Significant rains finally improving moisture in western Midwest

GAITHERSBURG, MD — Heavy rainfall finally fell across the western Midwest recently, resulting in notable improvements in moisture supplies in central and western Iowa, northern Missouri, eastern Nebraska, and northeastern Kansas. Amounts of 1-2 inches, locally over 4 inches, were widespread across these areas. "These rains should prove quite beneficial for pod filling soybeans as well as late growth of corn," said Don Keeney, senior agricultural meteorologist for MDA Weather Services. "These rains will continue to spread south and eastward today (Aug 23), and should result in improvements across eastern Missouri, central Illinois, central and northern Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio."