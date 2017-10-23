Small-scale poultry workshop to be held in Greeley

Weld County Extension will host a workshop for small-scale or backyard poultry owners on Nov. 4, from 8:30 a.m.–2 p.m. The workshop will be held in Room C of the Island Grove Park Events Center, 425 N. 15th Ave. in Greeley.

Important aspects of raising and harvesting poultry will be covered, including: health; biosecurity; nutrition; and food safety before and after harvest. Registration is $20 per person, and includes workshop materials and lunch.

Register online at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/small-scale-poultry-workshop-tickets-38790499428 no later than Oct. 31 to reserve your spot.

CSU Extension programs are available to all without discrimination. If you need special accommodation(s) to participate in the event, please contact Jennifer Cook at jennifer.cook@colostate.edu at least five days in advance of event. For more information, contact Larry Hooker or Keith Maxey at Weld County Extension, (970) 400-2066.