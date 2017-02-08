Soy growers, soy foods oppose Dairy Pride Act | TheFencePost.com

The American Soybean Association and the Soyfoods Association have written a letter to key congressional leaders opposing the Dairy Pride Act, which would would prohibit the term “milk” from being used with soymilk and soymilk-based products, under the premise that the term “milk” is misleading to consumers.

In a letter to Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., and ranking member Patty Murray, D-Wash., the soy growers and food producers said, “This legislation is unnecessary as no confusion in the market exists. Consumers of soymilk clearly understand that the product is derived from soybeans rather than bovine milk, and a large percentage consume it for just that reason due to dietary choices or restrictions.“

“We ask senators to recognize the valuable role of the market in reflecting consumer choices, and we urge the committee to reject this attempt to restrict the ways in which our industry may market its product. As you know, there are consumers who do not choose cow’s milk. Soymilk and other soymilk based products like yogurt meet a demand in the marketplace.”