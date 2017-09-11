 Spaghetti Salad | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb. | TheFencePost.com

Spaghetti Salad | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

1 pound cooked spaghetti
1 large bottle Italian dressing
1/2 bottle salad supreme
1 small red onion, minced
1 green pepper, chopped

Mix all ingredients together and toss to coat spaghetti.
Marinate overnight in refirgerator.

