Specialty crop workshop to be held in Platte County, Wyoming

The University Of Wyoming Platte County Master Gardeners are hosting a specialty crop workshop Sept. 23 and 24 at the Platte County 4-H Building 57 Antelope Gap Road, Wheatland Wyo.

The focus of the workshop is to provide an awareness of the various specialty and related crops that can be grown in the area as a part of an ongoing agricultural operation, small acreage owner, or home owner with a large lot. Topics to be covered are growing and marketing lavender, hops, crops needed for the growing microbrew and distilling industry, malting needs for the microbrew industry, grapes and strawberries. Adding value to crops such as peppers and the growing gluten-free market will also be a topic of discussion. The workshop will also cover legal issues to consider if deciding to diversify your operation. In addition, the workshop will cover markets and marketing, tips and practices for successfully managing small farms for local sales, and presentation from growers who are growing some of the crops discussed.

Registration is $50; the registration deadline is close of business Sept. 19. Refreshments will be provided by the Platte County Master Gardeners, lunch is on your own. Space is limited to 100. Registration can be done at the Platte County Extension office, by mail, or online at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/university-of-wyoming-platte-county-specialty-crops-workshop-2017-tickets-37652185701?aff=ehomecard

Additional information can be obtained by contacting the University of Wyoming, Platte County Extension office at (307) 322-3667 or email mmckinl2@uwyo.edu. You can also download the brochure which includes the registration information at http://www.plattecountyextension.com.

The University of Wyoming and the U.S. Department of Agriculture cooperate. The University is an equal opportunity/affirmative action institution.