Spicy Pudding

1/2 pound pitted dates
1 c. English walnuts
2 tsp. baking powder
4 Tbsp. flour
2 eggs
1/2 c. milk
3/4 c. sugar
1./2 tsp. cinnamon
1/2 tsp. allspice
1/2 tsp. cloves

 

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Beat eggs and add sugar, baking powder,  flour, spices and milk.
Beat together.
Add dates and nuts and put in a greased pan.
Bake for 25 minutes.
Reduce heat to 275 degrees and bake for an additional 15 minutes.
Serve with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.

 

Submitted by: Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

