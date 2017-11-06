Sprayer clinic at Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture on Nov. 15

CURTIS, Neb. – A sprayer clinic for agricultural producers and herbicide applicators of field crops will be Nov. 15 at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis.

Agronomists and crop equipment companies will showcase the latest in crop sprayer technologies, along with discussions of safe and efficient use of the herbicide dicamba.

The clinic is free to attend, said Bob Klein, Nebraska Extension crop specialist of North Platte. Nebraska Extension and the University of Nebraska's West Central Research and Extension Center are clinic coordinators.

The program begins at 12:30 p.m. at the NCTA Nebraska Agriculture Industry Education Center. Crops sprayers and equipment will be displayed at the Livestock Teaching Center for the 1:30 p.m. session, where technicians will be available for discussions.

Klein said topics will feature spray formulations for herbicides as well as sprayer nozzles for best applications, and other herbicide formulations.

"Spraying the new dicamba formulations in herbicide-resistant soybeans requires good stewardship to obtain maximum performance while avoiding injury to conventional crops and other vegetation," Klein said.

Students from NCTA are encouraged to attend, said Brad Ramsdale, agronomy professor.

The two-year college operates a farm-scale learning laboratory for its students producing corn, soybeans, wheat and various forage crops.

Students are trained in spray application equipment setup, calibration, and operation, and this year will gain experience on a recently purchased self-propelled sprayer that reflects those used in the industry.

As herbicide resistant crops are planted in 2018 such as Xtend soybeans and Enlist corn, producers may face challenges with safe and efficient herbicide application to crops.

Certified Crop Advisor education credits will be available to attendees.

For more information or to register in advance, contact Robert Klein at (308) 696-6705, rklein2@unl.edu, or Ramsdale at (308) 367-5225, bramsdale2@unl.edu.