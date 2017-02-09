Stabenow meets Perdue, but no endorsement, needs documents | TheFencePost.com

Senate Agriculture Committee ranking member Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., said she had a “productive conversation” with Sonny Perdue, President Donald Trump’s nominee for agriculture secretary, but did not issue an endorsement, as Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., did when she met with the former Georgia Republican governor.

Stabenow also said that the committee has not yet received Perdue’s required documents, which a spokeswoman for Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts, R-Kan., has said must be received before a confirmation hearing will be held.

“Gov. Perdue and I met and had a productive conversation about his priorities and vision for the Department of Agriculture,” Stabenow said in a news release.

“As Michigan’s second-largest industry, I made it clear that agriculture must be a key priority for this administration,” she said.

“The next agriculture secretary should be a champion for our farmers and ranchers, while also balancing all of the department’s important missions — from conducting groundbreaking scientific research and protecting our Great Lakes and public lands, to ensuring access to nutritious food and growing economic opportunities in small towns and rural communities

“As the committee process continues, I look forward to learning more about Gov. Perdue and his goals for USDA, and having a confirmation hearing after the committee receives the required documents.”