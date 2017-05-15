Statement of Secretary Perdue regarding trade breakthrough with China | TheFencePost.com

WASHINGTON – U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue hailed the agreement between the U.S. and China on several key trade issues, most notably the return of American beef to the Chinese market after a hiatus that began in 2004.

Secretary Perdue issued the following statement:

"This is tremendous news for the American beef industry, the agriculture community, and the U.S. economy in general. We will once again have access to the enormous Chinese market, with a strong and growing middle class, which had been closed to our ranchers for a long, long time. I commend the persistence of President Trump, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, the U.S. Trade Representative's officials, and our own USDA professionals. I also thank our Chinese counterparts, who worked so hard to get this agreement into place. When the Chinese people taste our high-quality U.S. beef, there's no doubt in my mind that they'll want more of it."