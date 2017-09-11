Statewide Wyoming State Fair listening sessions schedule set

DOUGLAS, Wyo. — The Wyoming State Fair will be meeting with the community throughout the state in listening sessions in September and October designed to gather input from citizens about the annual event.

A list of the listening sessions with cities, dates, times and locations is as follows:

• Lusk, Wed. Sept 13, 7:00 p.m., Niobrara County Fairgrounds Auditorium

• Wheatland, Thu. Sept 14, 7 p.m., Platte County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall

• Evanston, Mon. Sept 18, 7 p.m., Uinta County Fairgrounds Roderick Hall

• Afton, Tues. Sep 19, 7 p.m., Lincoln County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall

• Rock Springs, Wed. Sept 20, 7 p.m., Sweetwater Events Complex, Meeting Room

• Riverton, Thurs. Sept 21, 7 p.m., Fremont County Fairgrounds Heritage Hall

• Rawlins, Mon. Sep 25, 7 p.m., Carbon County Fairgrounds Multi-Plex

• Basin, Tues. Sep 26, 7 p.m., Big Horn County Fairgrounds Office

• Powell, Wed. Sep 27, 7 p.m., Park County Fairgrounds Events Center Conference Room

• Buffalo, Thurs. Sep 28, 7 p.m., Johnson County Fairgrounds

• Newcastle, Mon. Oct 2, 7p.m., Weston County Event Center

• Laramie, Tues. Oct 3, 7 p.m., Albany County Fairgrounds

• Cheyenne, Wed. Oct 4, 7 p.m., Laramie County Fairgrounds Building M

• Torrington, Thurs. Oct 5, 7 p.m., Goshen County Fairgrounds Meeting Room

• Casper, Mon. Oct 9, 7 p.m., Central Wyoming Fairgrounds Indoor Arena Classrooms

• Sundance, Tues. Oct 10, 7 p.m., Crook County Fairgrounds

• Gillette, Wed. Oct 11, 7 p.m., CamPlex Energy Hall Conference Rooms (TENTATIVE)

These listening sessions are designed to hear the thoughts, concerns, and ideas from interested citizens from across the state regarding the future of the Wyoming State Fair. During these sessions, members of the Wyoming State Fair staff and representatives from both the Wyoming Board of Agriculture and the Wyoming State Fair Advisory Board will attend in order to facilitate the discussions. With the budget challenges the Wyoming State Fair currently faces, the goal of these sessions is to visit with citizens across the state to better understand their priorities for the fair in these difficult financial times.

"We strive to provide the best Fair possible each year by focusing on youth competition, family friendly entertainment and affordable prices," said James Goodrich, director of the Wyoming State Fair. "Our goal is to come away from these sessions with a better understanding of what citizens, and especially attendees/participants of the Wyoming State Fair find important so we can continue to provide the best service we can to fairgoers."

All of these sessions are open to the public and the public is encouraged to come and share their ideas.

If you are interested in attending or seeing the list of scheduled listening sessions, visit the Wyoming State Fair website at http://www.wystatefair.com/news or the Wyoming State Fair Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/TheWyomingStateFair/.