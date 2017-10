1 1/2 c. chopped strawberries

1/2 c. chopped peeled kiwi fruit

1/2 c. chopped cucumber

1/2 c. chopped red onion

2 tbsp. chopped seeded jalapeno pepper

1 tbsp. chopped fresh cilantro or mint

1 tsp. grated lime rind

2 tbsp. fresh lime juice

1 tbsp. orange juice

1 tbsp. honey

1/4 tsp. salt

Combine all ingredients in a medium bowl.

Cover and chill.

Serve with a slotted spoon.

Store in the refrigerator for up to two days.