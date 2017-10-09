Stuffed Baked Tomatoes | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

2 large ripe summer tomatoes

1 c. small curd cottage cheese

1/4 c. finely chopped fresh basil, spinach or arugula

2 crushed garlic cloves

1/2 c. grated Parmesan cheese

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Cut tomatoes in half horizontally.

Combine remaining ingredients and stir gently.

Divide evenly among four tomato halves.

Bake 15 minutes or until hot and browned.