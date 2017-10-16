Sugar beet chopping demonstration Oct. 25 at Panhandle Research Feedlot

Sugar beets that are not processed into sugar for human consumption are being evaluated for their feeding value in growing and finishing diets at the University of Nebraska Panhandle Research and Extension Center feedlot.

On Wednesday, Oct. 25, there will be a beet chopping demonstration will start at 1 p.m. at the UNL Panhandle Research Feedlot on Experiment Farm Road north of Scottsbluff. The demonstration will use a loader bucket attachment designed and built by Putsch. The demonstration is sponsored by BetaSeed.

Sugar beets will be chopped and mixed with wheat straw, targeting a storing mixture of 31 percent dry matter. This will be stored in agricultural bags and fed in a growing trial, followed by a finishing trial.

Research using sugar beets to replace corn in limit fed confinement cow diets indicated gestating cows could be maintained on diets containing sugar beets as well as corn. Research in the dairy industry has reported increased milk production from feeding sugar beets.