Summit will focus on opportunities for growth in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. – A Nov. 8 summit hosted by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources will focus on building partnerships to spur growth in Nebraska. The summit will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cornhusker Hotel, 333 S. 13th St., Lincoln.

The theme for the summit is "Growing Nebraska: Leveraging Partnerships, Programming and Research." Through a series of fast-paced presentations and interactive sessions, the summit will focus on creating a better quality of life, educating tomorrow's leaders, igniting a passion and feeding a growing world.

"This will not be a sit-on-your-hands-and-get-talked-at type of conference," said IANR Harlan Vice Chancellor Mike Boehm. "Nov. 8 will be a full day of provocative speakers, group engagement and participation. Our hope is that participants will join together to find sustainable solutions, while thinking globally and acting locally."

The summit is free, and lunch is included. Space is limited. To learn more and register, visit http://go.unl.edu/growingnebraska.