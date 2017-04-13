Syngenta launches #RootedinAg Contest | TheFencePost.com

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Syngenta is offering growers and other agricultural professionals a unique way to say thank you to the people who have inspired them the most. With the application period now open, the #RootedinAg Contest asks participants to describe how someone in their lives has helped them establish their agricultural roots and thrive in the industry. In exchange, Syngenta will award the five best entries with mini touch-screen tablets and feature their stories on its Thrive website. From those finalists, one grand prizewinner will receive a $500 gift card, plus Syngenta will make a $1,000 donation in the winner's name to a local charity or civic organization.

"Syngenta values the rich tradition of the agriculture industry," said Wendell Calhoun, communications manager at Syngenta. "Our contest gives us a chance to recognize the people who carry on that tradition and inspire current and future generations of farm professionals."

To participate, interested candidates should:

Click on the easy-to-use online entry form.

In about 200 words, describe who inspired them to be #RootedinAg.

When prompted, upload a photograph or video that visually supports their written entry.

The deadline for entering is June 30, 2017. Shortly after this date, a panel of judges will choose the five finalists. Syngenta will then post their entries on the Thrive website and ask visitors to help choose the grand prizewinner by voting for their favorite. These votes, along with the judges' scores, will determine the winner. Online voting ends Sept. 15, 2017, and Syngenta will announce the grand prizewinner in October.

2017 marks the fourth consecutive year Syngenta has sponsored an essay contest for its Thrive readers. To apply, learn more or see previous contest winners, go to http://www.SyngentaThrive.com. Join the conversation online —— connect with us at social.SyngentaUS.com.