Taiwan visits for ag trade mission

U.S. Wheat Associates, the U.S. Grains Council, the U.S. Soybean Export Council and the North American Export Grain Association hosted delegates from Taiwan's grain, feed and oilseed industries this week in Washington.

The visit was part of Taiwan's biennial agricultural trade goodwill mission to the United States to purchase grains and other agricultural products. On Wednesday the delegates signed letters of intent to import U.S. wheat, corn and soybeans.

"We all look forward to this event and appreciate the long history of mutually beneficial trade relations with the Taiwan milling and wheat foods industries," said Vince Peterson, president of U.S. Wheat Associates.

"The U.S. Grains Council has worked in Taiwan for more than four decades and has watched Taiwan grow into one of our largest customers," said Deb Keller, USGC chairman and a corn farmer from Iowa. "The goodwill mission helps us maintain a healthy trading relationship with Taiwanese buyers and end-users by providing continued confidence in the U.S market."

Taiwan pledged to purchase, between 2018 and 2019:

» 1.8 million metric tons of U.S. wheat.

» 5 million metric tons of U.S. corn.

» 500,000 tons of U.S. distiller's dried grains with solubles.

The volume of the soybean purchase agreement was not made available.