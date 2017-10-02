 Tangy Corn | Helen Druse – Lafayette, Colo. | TheFencePost.com

Tangy Corn | Helen Druse – Lafayette, Colo.

1 can whole kernal corn, drained
1 can cream-style corn
3 tbsp. barbecue sauce

Combine all ingredients in a saucepan.
Cook over medium heat until heated through.
Any other vegetable can be added.

