Teel’s 89-point bull ride gives him the overall lead at Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo | TheFencePost.com

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Tuesday, Cody Teel became the first cowboy to ride two bulls at the 121st Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo.

The 2012 world champion scored 89 points on Rocky Mountain Rodeo's bull Bomb Pop. That score put Teel at the top of the second-round leaderboard and, when combined with the 84-point ride he made on Monday, gave the Kountze, Texas, cowboy 173 total points. Teel+is virtually assured a spot in Sunday's championship round when the 121 riders with the highest total scores vie for the 2017 CFD title.

Teel, who has qualified for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo five times, has an impressive rodeo resume. He's won titles at every level from high school to the pros, but he's never won a championship at CFD. This is one of his favorite rodeos and he would love to add the title to his resume.

The overall lead changed in four other events. Separated ribs aren't slowing down Oregon's David Peebles who turned in another score of 84.5 in the bareback riding. Although it wasn't the high-marked ride of the day, it still gave him the overall lead by 2.5 points. Oklahoma's Joe Lufkin leads the saddle bronc riding with 165 points, after an 83-point effort on Rocky Mountain Rodeo's Elvira that tied for the second-round lead. Texas's Jana Bean has already won more than $3,000 here by placing sixth in the first round of barrel racing. Her time of 17.59 seconds today leads the second round and put her first overall, seven-hundredths of a second ahead of fellow Texan Jackie Ganter who place third in the opening round.

The fifth performance of the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo starts at 12:15 p.m. today. All contestants will be competing in the first round, except the barrel racers who will be in round two.

Bareback Riding: (first round leaders) 1, David Peebles, Redmond, Ore., 84.5 points on Dakota Rodeo's Sugar Boom Boom. 2, (tie) Jamie Howlett, Roma, Australia; Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah, and Lane McGehee, Victoria, Texas, 82.5. 5, Trenton Montero, Winnemucca, Nev., 82 points on Andrews Rodeo's Rylee Raisin Cane. 6, (tie) Luke Creasy, Lovington, N.M.; Justin Miller, Billings, Mont., and Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas, 79. (second round leaders) 1, (tie) Creasy, on United Pro Rodeo's Pow Wow Rocks, and Champion, on Stace Smith Rodeos' Size Matters, 86 points. 3, David Peebles, Redmond, Ore., 84.5. 4, (tie) Montero and Bennett, 84. 6, Jessy Davis, Power, Mont., 83.5. (total on two) 1, Peebles, 169 points. 2, Bennett, 166.5. 3, Montero, 166 points. 4, (tie) Creasy and Champion, 165. 6, McGehee, 164.5.

Steer Wrestling: (first round leaders) 1, Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont., 7.2 seconds. 2, Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas, 8.1. 3, Josh Boka, Dillon, Mont., 8.6 seconds. 4, Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis., 8.7. 5, Jake Johnson, Mapleton, Kan., 9.8. 6, Beau Clark, Cheyenne, Wyo., 10.4. (second round leaders) 1, Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D., 9.5 seconds. 2, (tie) Clark and Jacob Shofner, Huntsville, Texas, 10.4. 3, Blair Jones, Colby, Kan., 10.5. 4, Justen Nokes, Juniata, Neb., 10.6. 5, Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, Calif., 10.8. 6, Hannum, 11.4. (total on two) 1, Clark, 20.8. 2, Hannum, 22.2. 3, Guy, 23.8. 4, Shofner, 26.0. 5, Erickson, 26.7. 6, Damian Padilla, Rio Rico, Ariz., 26.8.

Tie-Down Roping: (first round) 1, Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas, 9.9 seconds. 2, Lane Livingston, Seymour, Texas, 10.7. 3, Mesquite Kody Mahaffey, Sweetwater, Texas, 11.1. 4, (tie) Jake Hannum, Plain City, Utah; Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla., and Seth Cooke, Weatherford, Texas, 11.5. (second round) 1, Stetson Vest, Childress, Texas, 11.3. 2, Shank Edwards, Tatum, N.M., 11.5. 3, Bryson Sechrist, Apache, Okla., 11.6. Jerome Schneeberger, Ponca City, Okla., 11.7. (total on two) 1, Livingston, 23.7 seconds. 2, Schneeberger, 23.8. 3, Jarrett, 24.8. 4, Sechrist, 25.7. 5, Michael Otero, Lowdesboro, Ala., 25.9. 6, Joe Keating, Sour Lake, Texas, 26.1.

Saddle Bronc Riding: (first round) 1, Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla., 85 points on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Robinson Bulls' Sacred Mountain. 2, Colton J Miller, Lance Creek, Wyo., 82.5 3, (tie) Bradley Harter, Loranger, La., Joe Lufkin, Sallisaw, Okla., and Wade Sundell, Coleman, Okla., 82. 6, (tie) Logan Allen, Crescent, Iowa, and Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas, 80.5. (second round leaders) 1, (tie) Andy Clarys, Riverton, Wyo., on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Robinson Bulls' Con Man; Lufkin on Rocky Mountain Rodeo's Elvira, and Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb., on New West Rodeo Productions' Barn Dance. 4, Dean Wadsworth, Ozona, Texas, 82. 5, Colton J. Miller, Lance Creek, Wyo., 81.5. 6, (tie) Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, and Jacobs Crawley, 80. (total on two) 1, Lufkin, 165 points. 2, Miller, 164. 3, (tie) Jacobs Crawley and Harter, 160.5. 5, Braden, 159. 6, (tie) Clarys and Smith, 157.

Rookie Saddle Bronc Riding: (first round) 1, Dawson Hay, Wildwood, Alberta, 73.5 points. 2, Houston Garrett Brown, Miles City, Mont., 73. 3, Johnny Espeland, Tygh Valley, Ore., 71 points. 4, Brady Love, Wellington, Colo., 69. 5, Tucker Hill, Klamath Falls, Ore., 66. 6, Lefty Holman, Visalia, Cali., 60. (second round leaders) 1, Ross Griffin, Tularosa, N.M., 77 points. 2, (tie) Chance Masters, Leon, Iowa, and Holman, 71. 4, (tie) Taylor Tupper, St. Onge, S.D., and Cole Hatcher, Twin Falls, Idaho, 70. 6, Reed Neely, Sanger, Calif., 67. (total on two) 1, (tie) Espeland and Holman, 131 points. 3, Tegan Smith, Winterset, Iowa, 117.5. 4, Neely, 117. 5, Hill, 115. (on one) 6, Griffin, 77.

Team Roping: (first round) 1, Paul David Tierney, Oral, S.D., and Levi Tyan, Wallace, Neb., 7.3 seconds. 2, (tie) Riley and Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., and Wade and Kyon Kreutzer, La Veta, Colo., 8.7. 4, (tie) Brandon Webb, Carrizo Springs, Texas, and Kollin VonAhn, Blanchard, Okla., and Aaron Macy, Post, Texas and Evan Arnold, Santa Margarita, Calif., 8.8. 6, Andrew and Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla., 9.0. (second round) 1, Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont., and Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore., 7.2. 3, Shay Carroll, La Junta, Colo., and Trey Johnson, Burleson, Texas, 8.3. 4, Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah, and Rich Skelton, Llano, Texas, 8.5. 5, (tie) Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif., and Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas; and Jay Tittle, Pueblo, Colo., and Richard Durham, Weatherford, Texas, 8.6. (total on two) 1, Tierney and Tyon, 16.9 seconds. 2, (tie) Yates and Wadhams; and Minor and Minor, 18.7. 4, (tie) Wade and Kyon Kreutzer, and Webb and VonAhn, 18.8. 6, Andrew and Reagan Ward, 18.9.

Barrel Racing: (second round leaders) 1, Carla Beckett, Laramie, Wyo., 17.44. 2, Jana Bean, Fort Hancock, Texas, 17.59. 3, Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas, 17.69. 4, Brittany Pozzi-Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas, 17.72. 5. Michele McLeod, Whitesboro, Texas, 17.77. 6, (tie) Laura Lambert, Wiggins, Colo., and Jackie Ganter, Abilene, Texas,17.81. (total on two) 1, Bean, 35.36 seconds. 2, Ganter, 35.43. 3, Pozzi-Tonozzi, 35.45. 4, Schuster, 35.82. 5, Beckett, 35.96. 6, C.J. Vondette, Rifle, Colo., 36.12.

Bull Riding: (first round) 1, Denton Fugate, Dixon, Mo., 88.5 points on Smith, Harper & Morgan's Red Cloud. 2, Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas, 87. 3, Cody Teel, Kountze, Texas, 84. 4, Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas, 83. 5, Caleb Sanderson, Hallettsville, Texas, 82. 6, Tate Smith, Litchville, N.D., 76. (second round leaders) (four rides) 1, Teel, 89 points on Rocky Mountain Rodeo's Bomb Pop. 2, Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla., 3, Jordan Hansen, Okotoks, Alberta, 81. 4, Riley Blankenship, Killdeer, N.D. 67. (total on two) 1, Teel, 173 points. (on one) 2, Fugate, 88.5. 3, Jacoby, 87. 4, (tie) Campbell and Sellars, 83.6, Sanderson, 82.

Wild Horse Race: 1, Xyngular, $610. 2, ABC Seamless, $458.