The 2017 WNFR back numbers are out, but one is missing for an emotional reason

The 2017 Wrangler Nationals Finals Rodeo is December 7-16, 2017 in Las Vegas, NV and this year number 58 will not be among the assigned contestant back numbers. Instead, the number will remain absent as a tribute to the 58 men and women killed at the deadly shooting on October 1st at the Route 91 Harvest festival, a three-day country music concert in the same city.

“In coordination with Las Vegas Events, we have decided not to issue the number 58 as a way to pay our respects to the victims of this tragedy,” said PRCA Chief Operating Officer, Aaron Enget.

The tribute has been very well received by rodeo contestants and fans alike.









The 2017 NFR back numbers are as follows: