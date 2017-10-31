The 2017 WNFR back numbers are out, but one is missing for an emotional reason
Responses to WNFR not issuing number 58 for the 2017 Rodeo
October 31, 2017
The 2017 Wrangler Nationals Finals Rodeo is December 7-16, 2017 in Las Vegas, NV and this year number 58 will not be among the assigned contestant back numbers. Instead, the number will remain absent as a tribute to the 58 men and women killed at the deadly shooting on October 1st at the Route 91 Harvest festival, a three-day country music concert in the same city.
The 2017 Official NFR Experience back numbers are out, but don't expect to see number 58 among the 120 competitors. MORE: http://www.prorodeo.com/news-display/2017/10/25/wnfr-back-numbers-released
Posted by ProRodeo.com on Wednesday, October 25, 2017
“In coordination with Las Vegas Events, we have decided not to issue the number 58 as a way to pay our respects to the victims of this tragedy,” said PRCA Chief Operating Officer, Aaron Enget.
The tribute has been very well received by rodeo contestants and fans alike.
The 2017 NFR back numbers are as follows:
Back
Name
|1
|Tuf Cooper
|2
|Tim O’Connell
|3
|Trevor Brazile
|4
|Jacobs Crawley
|5
|Tiany Schuster
|6
|Sage Kimzey
|7
|Zeke Thurston
|8
|Ty Erickson
|9
|Caleb Smidt
|10
|Garrett Smith
|11
|Stevi Hillman
|12
|Junior Nogueira
|13
|Ryle Smith
|14
|Kaleb Driggers
|15
|Erich Rogers
|16
|Tanner Aus
|17
|Cory Petska
|18
|Russell Cardoza
|19
|Clayton Biglow
|20
|Shane Hanchey
|21
|CoBurn Bradshaw
|22
|Luke Brown
|23
|Paul Eaves
|24
|Marcos Costa
|25
|Clay Smith
|26
|Billie Jack Saebens
|27
|Cody DeMoss
|28
|Jake Long
|29
|Tyler Pearson
|30
|Olin Hannum
|31
|Dakota Eldridge
|32
|J.R. Vezain
|33
|Wyatt Denny
|34
|Tyson Durfey
|35
|Caleb Bennett
|36
|Brody Cress
|37
|Tyler Waguespack
|38
|Coleman Proctor
|39
|Jake Brown
|40
|Hardy Braden
|41
|Amberleigh Moore
|42
|Jake Vold
|43
|Marty Yates
|44
|Richmond Champion
|45
|Joe Frost
|46
|Layton Green
|47
|Travis Graves
|48
|Scott Guenthner
|49
|Baylor Roche
|50
|Orin Larsen
|51
|Sterling Crawley
|52
|Brady Minor
|53
|Riley Minor
|54
|Taci Bettis
|55
|Ryder Wright
|56
|Cody Snow
|57
|Ryan Jarrett
|58
|59
|Bill Tutor
|60
|Ty Wallace
|61
|Matt Shiozawa
|62
|Hailey Kinsel
|63
|Steven Dent
|64
|Chad Masters
|65
|Trey Benton III
|66
|Jake Wright
|67
|Wesley Thorp
|68
|R.C. Landingham
|69
|Tim Bingham
|70
|Ty Breuer
|71
|Heith DeMoss
|72
|Dustin Bird
|73
|Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi
|74
|Cole Melancon
|75
|Taos Muncy
|76
|Randall Carlisle
|77
|J.C. Malone
|78
|Mason Clements
|79
|Timber Moore
|80
|Cade Swor
|81
|Cooper Martin
|82
|Tillar Murray
|83
|Cory Solomon
|84
|Clay Elliott
|85
|Tanner Milan
|86
|Nellie Miller
|87
|Joseph Harrison
|88
|Clay Tryan
|89
|Jade Corkill
|90
|Nick Guy
|91
|Jordan Spears
|92
|Tom Richards
|93
|Kathy Grimes
|94
|Jr. Dees
|95
|Sydni Blanchard
|96
|Kyle Irwin
|97
|Tyler McKnight
|98
|Dustin Bowen
|99
|Dustin Egusquiza
|100
|Jake Minor
|101
|Garrett Rogers
|102
|Charly Crawford
|103
|Audy Reed
|104
|Jon Ragatz
|105
|Kellie Collier
|106
|Jordan Hansen
|107
|Jesse Wright
|108
|J.D. Struxness
|109
|Lisa Lockhart
|110
|Roscoe Jarboe
|111
|Jeremy Buhler
|112
|Trevor Reiste
|113
|Kory Koontz
|114
|Rowdy Parrott
|115
|Chason Floyd
|116
|Guthrie Murray
|117
|Ivy Conrado
|118
|Brennon Eldred
|119
|Boudreaux Campbell
|120
|Kimmie Wall
|121
|Kassie Mowry