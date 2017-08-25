The Fence Post Obituary: John Leslie Hill

John Leslie Hill, 78

Feb. 26, 1939 – Aug. 7, 2017

Ault, Colo.

John Leslie (Les) Hill, 78, of Ault passed away after a short illness at North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley, Colo., on Aug. 7, 2017. Les was born Feb. 26, 1939, in Collbran, Colo., to John Hill and Josephine Severson Hill. He grew up on the family ranch, graduating from Plateau Valley High School in 1957. He was very active in FFA achieving his state farmer's degree and served as a state officer. From 1960 to 1964 he served in the United States Marine Corps as an electronics technician with the Second Marine Air Wing in Beaufort, S.C.

Les married Sharon West in Collbran in 1960. Upon his military discharge they returned to Collbran where they raised their family and ranched for the next 40 years.

He worked several years as the store manager for the Fruita Consumers Co-op in Plateau City and a loan officer for Rifle Production Credit Association. He was a lifelong member of the Collbran Congregational Church.

Recommended Stories For You

Les owned registered Hereford cattle for over 50 years. He sold bulls through the 4 Corners BCIA in Hesperus, Colo., and the Western Colorado Bull Test in Delta, Colo. In 1977, he showed the reserve champion pen of Hereford feeder steers at the Arizona National. He was very interested in local water rights and served on numerous ditch and reservoir boards.

Family was always very important to him and he was very proud that all three children graduated from college. His grandchildren were the love of his life and there was nothing he wouldn't do for them. He enjoyed music of all kinds, especially the "old" country music, and passed on his musical abilities to his children.

Upon retirement in 2005, they moved to Ault, Colo., to watch their granddaughters grow up and made many trips to Arizona to see their grandson. Les loved driving around Weld County and saw how easy it is to farm compared to the Plateau Valley. The highlight of his day was going to breakfast every morning and visiting with the local farmers and ranchers, exchanging many stories. He loved people and remembered so much about everyone he met.

Les is survived by his wife, Sharon; a son, Leonard (Darlene) Hill of Scottsdale, Ariz.; a daughter, Lesli (Rodney) Anderson of Ault; daughter-in-law, Elaine (Wendell) Cheek of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; granddaughters, Charlotte Anderson of Overland Park, Kans., and Lona Anderson of Ault, Colo.; grandson, Zander Hill of Scottsdale, Ariz.; sister, Joann Freedman of Lakewood, Colo.; three brothers, Allen (Lita) Hill and Ernie (Shannon) Hill of Collbran and Randy (Cindy) Hill of Paradise, Utah.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Zack; and a brother-in-law, Dave Freedman.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the First Congregational Church of Eaton/Ault Building Fund, 325 2nd St., Eaton, CO 80615 or to the Collbran Congregational Church, PO Box 160, Collbran, CO 81624.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial services were held at the First Congregational Church in Eaton on Aug. 11. An online obituary and condolences may be viewed at http://www.moserfuneralservice.com.