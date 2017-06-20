The Right Horse Initiative and Zoetis announce educational partnership | TheFencePost.com

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — Zoetis and The Right Horse Initiative announced their partnership today to help horses in transition. Each year, hundreds of thousands of horses change careers or owners; a growing number of these horses end up at risk of inhumane treatment. Led by the WaterShed Animal Fund, a division of the Arnall Family Foundation, The Right Horse Initiative works to unify equine industry professionals, welfare advocates and the public to improve the lives of horses in transition and promote adoption as a preferred method of finding a horse.

"Industrywide collaboration has been the missing element in solving equine welfare problems in the United States. The Right Horse's success will be achieved through our partners' collaboration. We are thrilled the list of Right Horse partners is growing and positioning the initiative for real impact," said Christy Counts, president of The Right Horse Initiative.

Zoetis, the leading global animal health company, is proud to support this effort to help safeguard equine wellness for all horses.

"Zoetis will continue to work to help resolve this issue as part of its dedication to innovation and passion for animal health," said Jaci Boggs, DVM, senior equine marketing manager with Zoetis. "We best serve our customers when we have honest face-to-face conversations about real needs and the solutions we can deliver to help meet them. Our partnership with The Right Horse Initiative serves as an extension of this promise."

Zoetis joins existing industry partners, adoption organizations and equine advocates, including the Certified Horsemanship Association, Equine Sciences Colorado State University, Equus Foundation, Institute for Human-Animal Connection, Interscholastic Equestrian Association, Retired Racehorse Project, Time to Ride and the Unwanted Horse Coalition.

Right Horse partners offer their voice, support and expertise to grow the conversation and create a unified effort to promote adoption as a preferred method of finding a horse. By working together, partner organizations serve as champions for education, proper training and public awareness on a national level.

Together, Zoetis and The Right Horse Initiative will support a national movement to reframe the equine adoption conversation. To learn more about The Right Horse Initiative, visit therighthorse.org.