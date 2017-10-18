The U.S. Beef Cattle Production Journey: The Destination Is Up To Us, featuring Dan Thomson, DVM

The Nebraska Grazing Lands Coalition and Nebraska Extension are bringing Dan Thomson, a third-generation bovine veterinarian and host of a nationally aired veterinary television show in its seventh season on RFD TV entitled "Doc Talk," to speak at eight locations across Nebraska. Topics will include:

· Understanding the One Beef concept and beef retailer objectives

· How communication between segments can improve profitability

· Future trends in beef cattle health and well-being management

· Preparing cattle for a change of address

Cost is $15, which covers the cost of the meal. The Nebraska Grazing Lands Coalition will pick up the cost of all student registrations. Pre-registration is required by Nov. 7 to reserve a meal by calling the Nebraska Extension office indicated. Registrations will be taken until full.

For more information, contact Ron Bolze, coordinator, NGLC, (402) 321-0067 (cell) or ron@nebraskagrazinglands.org or Meredith Cable, NGLC assistant, (402) 741-0833.

Dates and Locations:

Nov. 13: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (CT) Albion, Casey's Center, Boone County Fairgrounds, contact Steve Pritchard, Nebraska Extension in Boone and Nance counties, (402) 395-2158.

5-9 p.m. (CT) Broken Bow, Broken Bow Country Club, contact Troy Walz, Nebraska Extension in Custer County, (308) 872-6831.

Nov. 14: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (MT) Gudmundsen Sandhills Lab near Whitman, contact Bethany Johnston, Nebraska Extension in Central Sandhills area, (308) 645-2267 or bjohnston3@unl.edu.

5-9 p.m. (MT) Chadron, Chadron State College, Student Center, contact Jack Arterburn, Nebraska Extension in Dawes County, (308) 432-3373.

Nov. 15: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (MT) Sidney, Cheyenne Co. 4-H Building, contact Aaron Berger, Nebraska Extension in Banner, Kimball and Cheyenne counties, (308) 235-3122.

5-9 p.m. (CT) Nebraska Ag Industry Education Center, NCTA, Curtis, contact Kathy Burr, Nebraska Extension in Frontier County, (308) 367-4424.

Nov. 16: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (CT) Clay Center, Clay County Fairgrounds, contact Bradley Schick, Nebraska Extension in Webster County (402) 746-3417.

5-9 p.m. (CT) Beatrice, Southeast Community College Jackson Hall Conference Room, contact Kristen Ulmer, Nebraska Extension in Gage County (402) 223-1384.